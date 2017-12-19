Will do television if it’s challenging, different: Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz says she will work on the small screen provided the content is challenging and different.Asked if she would like to try the small screen, Ileana said, “I’ve always been someone who has worked with good content and I like to do so, hence it doesn’t matter to me. If TV gives me good content, I’ll do it. If it’s challenging and pushing me to do something different then why not?”

Asked if she feels TV helps in connecting with a wider audience, she said: “I’m really not sure about that but I do know that sometimes watching a film in the theatre is a different experience and sometimes we just want to sit back and watch the movie…” What is she expecting out of the television premier of the film?

“I think it will be just as good, if not better because it’s a film which you can keep watching over and over again. I love the fact that it’s coming on TV, for everyone who has not watched it yet,” she added. Directed by Anees Bazmee, “Mubarakan” also stars Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.