Will Bang Bang sequel star Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif? Read to know more

Bang Bang movie which was released in 2014 was hit at the box office and the pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif was praised. And now the buzz is that a squeal will be made which will be title as ‘Bang Bang reloaded’. A film trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted, “The makers of #BangBang have started working of its sequel it is learnt! The second outing has been titled Bang Bang Reloaded which they have registered this week! Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif are likely going to be cast again! More updates soon!”

According to agencies, “this week, Fox Star Hindi even went ahead to register the title with the producers’ association as Bang Bang Reloaded since they had green-lighted the sequel. They are likely to cast Hrithik and Katrina in the sequel as well and may soon begin the process once the script is locked,” a trade source said to Zoom.

As of now there is no official confirmation, Hrithik Roshah is busy shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Super 30’ where he is playing a role of a teacher and it is a biopic. And Katrina is busy with her movie ‘Zero’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan.