Will Baahubali 2 keep its release date at box office?

What, we will need to cool our heels for longer? Word comes in that BAAHUBALI 2, one of the most awaited sequels, was to have completed filming by the end of December. However, the fact is that shooting is still not complete and the crew still needs a few more days to film certain patch up scenes.

This in turn could affect its release date… Fans are on tenterhooks wondering if the film will keep its date with the box office and have been airing their fears regarding the same. Now a senior technician has come out to say that BAAHUBALI 2 will very much release on its announced date, in April.

While the film continues to be shot, post-production has been going on simultaneously and as the source reveals, “Everyone will finally get an answer as to why Kittappa killed Baahubali,” Now that’s a huge relief, we say, even as we check out possibilities of pre-booking our seats for April 28. Fervent fans are fully aware that the film promises to be a spectacle from the very first frame… the visuals, the war sequences, the architecture, the action… it’s guaranteed to give audiences the thrills. Given that this part will revolve around the back story of Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali, there is said to be more emotions involved in this sequel. A feast for the eyes and the heart… bring it on!

BTW, there’s another reason why Prabhas who plays Baahubali is all eager for the filming to be completed – he has to start preparing for his next film and needs to being working on his look before the project can roll. That film has to be on standby till he is done with BAAHUBALI 2!