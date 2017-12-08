Will Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tie the knot in Italy during their break?

In the past couple of days, the wedding rumour of actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer beau Virat Kohli have reached a frenzy. The rumour started after Virat took off for his month long vacation followed by Anushka who left with her family members on Thursday night dogging all questions about her wedding.

According to several media reports, she will tie the knot with Virat in Italy on December 12, with a reception slated in Mumbai later in the month. Many senior sports journalist have also been tweeting about the wedding. “Apparently, Virat has been granted leave for a month-long wedding function,” says a source close to the star cricketer. Virat’s close friends and family have already booked their tickets to Milan, according to sources. Not just this, his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who is also the coach of the Under-23 Delhi team, has excused himself from a crucial match on December 7, citing a wedding. When asked whose wedding he was attending, he said that his ‘nephew’ was getting married.

This is not first time that the wedding rumours have surfaced, but all of them have been dismissed by the ‘Pari’ actress and the captain of the Indian cricket team either on their social networking sites or when hounded by reporters. Although this time both of them have maintained a stunned silence on this topic.

“Any statement sir? Is Anushka getting married?” a reporter asked Anushka’s father, but was met with a stoic silence. Her brother Karnesh, who is her partner in their production banner Clean Slate Films, was questioned: “What do you have to say about the rumours about Virat and Anushka getting married?””Nothing,” he said. “Why are you all hiding it? Are they getting married or not?” the media persons persisted, but the questions fell on deaf ears.

Even Anushka went straight into the airport without responding to curious minds. Rumour also has it that among Anushka’s family entourage, there was also her family pandit who will be performing the wedding ceremony.

But when FPJ spoke to Anushka’s spokesperson, they said, “We have not been informed of any wedding as of now. All that we know is that Anushka is on a break.”

Apparently, the neighbours also say that her house is lit up indicating a special occasion that is underway.

Virat and Anushka have reportedly been in a relationship with each other for around four years. They have hardly spoken about their relationship, but time and again, their appearances together at different events and occasions, have been proof to their bond. Incidentally, Anushka Sharma confessed last year that marriage is on her agenda.