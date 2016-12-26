Why Satish Kaushik is wary

Even as the CBFC draws flak for its arbitrary style of functioning, it does have its supporters like actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. Satish believes that the Censor Board head, Pahlaj Nihalani is simply doing his job. If old guidelines have been shared with him, he will follow those rules, points out Kaushik. In fact, he rates Nihalani as a good chairman, who has given them a lot of time, which no one else has even done. The post of CBFC chief is a difficult one, Satish points out, and that’s why many run away from it!

He accepts that stars today do get victimised for their views as media has exploded and there are innumerable sits and channels. He believes stars have to be very careful about what they say. He himself is wary of airing his opinions and even appearing on televised debates which can prove extremely tricky.

As far as acting goes, he feels actors today are very responsible and into their craft. It’s necessary too as they are pitted against global exposure and an audience that knows their cinema. He singles out Varun Dhawan’s performance in ‘Badlapur’ and Shahid Kapoor’s act in ‘Udta Punjab’ for special mention, while adding that all actors have their own USP.

He himself will face the arclights in Vipul Shah’s ‘Commando 2’ and ‘Gunday and Gudiya’ by Anupam Kher. They are also working on a film called ‘School Chalega’. An actor like Satish Kaushik really deserves to be seen more often!