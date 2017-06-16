Why Kapil Sharma will be missing from Sony this Sunday

Just when ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was getting back on track after its TRPs went for a toss, ‘Super Night With Tubelight’ happened. And when it comes to choosing between Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan with Sunil Grover together, the answer is obvious. The channel Sony too made a choice and clearly, it was Salman, Sunil and his gang who topped their list of priority. Probably this is why they decided to give Kapil Sharma’s show a miss to make way for Salman’s ‘Super Night With Tubelight’.

Yes!! Kapil Sharma who has been entertaining fans for many weekends now won’t be seen this Sunday. As the channel has dropped ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ from this Sunday’s slot to make way Sunil Grover and his special episode. To air ‘Super Night with Tubelight’, the slot of Kapil Sharma’s show has been sacrificed. Reports have it that ‘Super Night With Tubelight’ will air for two hours, and from the pictures which went viral, it looks like the episode is full of fun. Brother Salman Khan and Sohail Khan came together for a special episode. This episode is extra special because it marks the return of Sunil Grover as the character of Dr Mashoor Gulati. This beloved character was absent from the small screen since his ugly fallout with Kapil Sharma. But with ‘Supernight with Tubelight’, Dr Mashoor Gulati is coming back where he will be seen doing a lot more in it.

The episode will see not only Sunil, the episode have acts by Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra all of whom left ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The episode will be aired on Sony Entertainment channel at two slots on Sunday, at 12 pm, and at 9 pm. Interestingly, it is said that because of the Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan, the channel has taken the decision to air the show two times.

For now, here are few clips which are doing rounds on social media: