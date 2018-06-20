Why did ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ cut lesbian reveal dialogue?

Los Angeles: Actor Daniella Pineda, who recently starred in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”, has said that a dialogue revealing the sexuality of her character was cut from the film.

The 31-year-old actor, who plays Zia Rodriguez, a paleo-veterinarian, in the film, told Build that the dialogue revealed her character to be a lesbian but it was taken out of the 130-minute film because it was running too long.

“I understood why they cut it – for sake of time. It’s me and Chris Pratt and we are in a military vehicle with all of these mercenaries,” Pineda said.

“I look at Chris and am like, ‘Yeah. Square jaw. Good bone structure. Tall. Muscles. I don’t date men, but if I did, it would be you. It would gross me out, but I would do it.’,” she added.

Pineda said she felt bad that the dialogue was cut because it would have provided “a little insight into my character”.