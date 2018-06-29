Why did Akash Ambani’s bride-to-be Shloka Mehta touch sister-in-law Isha’s feet?

It was a star-studded galore for the Ambanis as the entire family geared up ahead of their eldest son Akash’s engagement with Shloka Mehta last evening. The pre-engagement bash saw some of the glamorous celebs in attendance at their 27-storey south Mumbai home Antilia.

Akash’s mom Nita Ambani a trained Bharatnatyam was the star of the evening as she performed on Shubhaarambh from the film Kai Po Che.

A video, however, has been doing rounds on social media in which Akash Ambani’s twin sister Isha is seen performing an aarti for the couple with traditional Gujarati songs playing in the background, after which, Shloka touches Isha’s feet.

Although as per Hindu traditions it might be vice versa, one cannot ignore that the two share a close bond. Barring the ritual it is simply an act of love and respect where age does not define authority here. The two even share a warm hug as family members look at them with all smiles.

The bride-to-be looked stunning in her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. In attendance were, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, Shahrukh Khan with wife Gauri, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.