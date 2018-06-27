Whoa! Priyanka Chopra will work in ‘Bharat’ for free!

Contrary to the reports doing the rounds of Priyanka Chopra being paid a whopping amount of money for her Bollywood comeback in Bharat, a source close to the film says Priyanka has charged nothing for the film.

There were reports that she was being paid a whopping Rs 12 crores for Bharat which informed sources dismiss as ‘mere conjecture’. “She has in fact generously offered to do the film for free as it is being directed by her friend Ali Abbas Zafar.

As far as reports of her getting Rs 12 crores are concerned, these are attempts at being one up on Deepika Padukone who was claimed as the highest paid actress in Bollywood. The truth is, even Deepika isn’t getting that kind of remuneration after Padmaavat,” says the source.