Whoa! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flying to Mumbai to meet actress’ mom Madhu Chopra

Rumour of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas is getting stronger by the day. And now according to fresh reports, Priyanka and Nick are flying to Mumbai soon as PeeCee wants him to meet her mother. This new development in the rumoured romance comes shortly after Priyanka started following Nick’s father on Instagram. It was not too long ago when PeeCee was spotted with Nick at a friend’s wedding and two walked hand in hand.

Meanwhile, as per the latest update, there is no doubt left about their relationship. The two rumoured lovebirds are expected to land in Mumbai tonight where Nick would attend Priyanka’s housewarming party for her new beachfront bungalow at Versova. Priyanka will be hosting a party to welcome her friends to her new home.

To note, Nick’s friends have never seen him go so crazy over any woman. Apparently, the singer makes sure he has eyes only for PeeCee when they go out together and also makes her feel like the most beautiful woman in the world.