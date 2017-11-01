Whoa! ‘Padmavati’ to be released in 3D, reveals Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Acclaimed Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday gave a sweet surprise to her fans by revealing that the magnum opus ‘Padmavati‘ will now release in 3D worldwide.

Deepika took to Twitter to share the delightful news with a poster of Padmavati.

Padmavati will be the biggest Bollywood 3D release till now. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial have been in the news for all the right reasons, including the million views its trailer and the first song ‘Ghoomar’ received on YouTube. The initial disturbance caused by Rajput Karni Sena have not been able to reduce the spirit of makers and excitement of fans.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “Padmavati is a story that I am proud of narrating to the world. It is a tribute to the Indian heritage, culture and valour that I am inspired by. The 3D experience will only enhance the cinematic experience of Padmavati.”

The much-awaited historical flick Padmavati stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. The film releases worldwide on December 1, 2017.