WHOA! All that glitters is Kareena Kapoor Khan, the January cover girl for Vogue!

Adding a yay to our Friday, the leading lifestyle and fashion magazine, Vogue unleashed a sneak-peek of our homegirl, Kareena Kapoor Khan! To say she looks drop dead sensational would be a serious understatement of sorts! Nonetheless, we cannot stop gushing at how Bebo Jaan’s smouldering avatar has us hooked and booked! Acing the art of having it all, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been styled fashion director and maverick stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania. Shot by ace fashion photographer Errikos Andreouamid at the opulent beach and picturesque Amanpuri, a luxe retreat on the west coast of Phuket, Thailand, Kareena cuts a ravishing picture indeed! 2017 witnessed Kareena Kapoor Khan embark on a sartorial mission to slam the naysayers and woo us all with her dazzling presence, spinning one resplendent look after another. Losing the post-partum weight and astounding everyone with her toned frame and a chirpy demeanour, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been paving way for contemporaries and future mothers to emulate! Here’s your dose of Bebo-licious fashion from the Vogue January 2018 magazine cover. Kareena Kapoor Khan – Soaking the sun

Donning a metallic Melissa Odabash beach dress with an encrusted Gucci serpentine bodychain, Kareena Kapoor Khan oozed a sultry vibe as she flaunts a stunning makeup, courtesy Mickey Contractor with her hair styled sleek with a middle parting, courtesy hair stylist, Gabriel Georgiou. Bollywood Hungama Style Take – Kareena Kapoor Khan 2018 sure seems to be the year when fashion will witness some gigantic moments with bling, metallic and all things shiny. Bright like glitter, Kareena Kapoor Khan left us speechless with her look and needless to say, we can hardly wait to catch the special feature of this edition. On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to woo us with Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar.