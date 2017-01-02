Who will make 2017 tick?

The KHANS, The Dharmas and the YRFs have always been big, but here are some of the unusual suspects that look to be amongst the most promising factors in the coming year

Tiger Shroff

In 2016, he proved that that Box Office clearly loves him with the way his second film, Baaghi performed at the box office. The movie did not just open massively and collect good numbers at the box office but also received a lot of love and appreciation for Tiger from all quarters. After that, within a couple of months, his other film A flying Jatt released, that gave him additional fan following among the kids because of his superhero avatar.

Also, The TRP of both his films’ television premieres is among the top few this year. Tiger who is such a unique actor, a film written for him cannot be done with anyone else. Even looking forward, Tiger has three back to back movies: Munna Michael which is already in the making along with Student of the Year 2 and Baaghi 2.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has entertained the audiences through the year by delivering back to back hits. The actress has surely secured the middle name of an entertainer with her golden run at the back office with consecutive hit movies.

All her 3 movies, after becoming huge hits at the theatres have gone on to woo the audiences with their TV premiers as well. As per the TRP ratings of the TV premier, all three movies, Housefull 3, Flying Jatt and Dishoom have successfully secured positions in the top five movies premiered on television. The self made actress has made a mark for herself in Bollywood, making her one of the most commercially viable actress’s of B’town. Just like 2016, even the upcoming year seems eventful for Jacqueline, as the actress has a very interesting line up, with 3 much anticipated projects in her kitty, Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, Tarun Mansukhani’s next opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Reload opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The year 2016 has been a big turning point for actor Sushant Singh Rajput with his superhit film, M.S. Dhoni – the Untold Story. His performance in this biopic is perhaps one of the most celebrated performances of this year as he has taken acting to another level. The actor with glaring potential has turned a new leaf with M.S. Dhoni – the Untold Story.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is a complete outsider in the industry, has struggled his way through and reached where he has today. The actor also has a very interesting line up going forward; Dinesh Vijan’s next Raabta, Homi Adajania’s Takadum, Sanjay Puran Singh’s Chandamama Door Se and Tarun Mansukhani’s untiled film.

Shraddha Kapoor

After back to back hits right from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, the actress added another big hit to her credit this year with Baaghi. The actress was seen venturing into action for the very first time with this film and successfully so. She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film and for her action attempt. Going forward, the actress has a bunch of interesting films in her kitty; Ok Jaanu, Half Girlfriend and Haseena Parkar’s biopic.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has proved to be the most successful production house of the year by delivering three consecutive commercially successful movies, in 2016 alone. Sajid Nadiadwala has assured 100% entertainment through the year, this year as well, making him the most successful producer of the year. The creative filmmaker with the midas touch has his hands full for next year as well with Rangoon and Judwaa 2. The producer with the midas touch, has also films like Baaghi 2 and Suniel Shetty’s son, Aahan Shetty’s debut film.

Neeraj Pandey

He started his directorial journey with the path-breaking film A Wednesday. Since then, the director has become synonymous with insightful and gripping stories. With movies like M. S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Rustom, Baby, Special 26 and A Wednesday to his credit, the ace director has created a signature for himself.

Neeraj Pandey who gave us a mesmerizing year is all set to entertain the audiences with his interesting movies in the upcoming year as well. He will bring to us Toilet Ek Prem Katha showcasing Akshay Kumar and Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Banu with Akshay Kumar doing a guest appearance.