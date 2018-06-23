Who will be directing ‘Veere Di Wedding’ sequel if it happens? Find Out!

Amid getting mixed reviews from critics, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding managed to perform exceedingly well at the box office. Hence, there have been reports are now stating that Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Srivastava may direct the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

However, according to Pinkvilla reports, the spokesperson has refuted the rumour saying, “There is no truth to the reports. If at all a sequel is being planned, Shashanka Ghosh will be directing it. It’s too soon to talk about the details.”

Meanwhile, Veere Di Wedding is still performing well at the box office whereas, despite getting much hyped with CBFC controversy, Alankrita Srivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha didn’t perform well at the box office.