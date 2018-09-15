Ameesh Patel never disappoints her fans with her sultry pictures on her social media account. And now the actress has posted an intimate picture of her on Twitter with a caption which reads as , “Who says I’m hot ?���������.. have a lovely weekend tweethearts �������”. In the Burgundy colour dress Ameesha is looking super ravishing.

Who says I’m hot ?😀😀💖💖💋💋💋💋💋.. have a lovely weekend tweethearts 👍🏻👍🏻💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/9jnyQIf6Ru — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 15, 2018



Even social media users are praising her beauty. However, the actress was trolled recently for some of her pictures on social media, some vile comments were made and the pictures went viral. While she looked hot, unfortunately the photos also drew several crass comments as a few people decided to slut shame her. Some also called her ‘aunty’, adding “She is now old with bags under her eyes.”

However, Ameesha didn’t pay heed to such trollers and added two BTS videos of another shoot. But the comments below those remained similar.

To note, last year too Ameesha was slut-shammed, when she posted a couple of selfies on Instagram in a black top. Ameesha was last seen in a Telugu movie, ‘Aakatayi’ where she had a special dance number. Ameesha made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in ‘Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai’, released in 2000.