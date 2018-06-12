Who is Priyanka Chopra’s alleged boyfriend Nick Jonas and how did they meet?

It seems that things are getting serious between Bollywood star and Hollywood’s newest sensation Priyanka Chopra and American singer and actor Nick Jonas. For the past few weeks, rumours of the couple dating have been gaining momentum and to add to it are their public appearances. Though the duo is yet to confirm their relationship, the rumours aren’t affecting them at all. The couple was linked together when they made their first public appearance at Met Gala 2017 together, both dressed in Ralph Lauren creations. The couple later spent the Memorial Day weekend together, attending the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl, catching a Los Angeles Dodgers game and finally attending a cosy yacht ride with their friends.

The reports, of our desi girl dating Nick Jonas, is making the rounds, there has been a surge in interest in knowing all about Nick. Here’s all you need to know about Nick Jonas.

Born as Nicholas Jerry Jonas, Nick is an American singer, actor, record producer and songwriter, who began his acting career at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002.

He first shot to fame after he along with his brothers Joe and Kevin launched a music band called ‘Jonas Brothers’.

The group released their debut album ‘It’s About Time’ through the Columbia label in 2006 but failed to achieve commercial success. The band then released their self-titled second studio album in 2007 which became a huge success.

Later, the Jonas Brothers took a break and launched a new band titled ‘Nick Jonas & the Administration’ and released the album ‘Who I Am’ in 2010, which saw moderate success.

The brothers appeared in television films like Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and series Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream and Jonas.

Owing to creative differences and to pursue solo careers, the brothers parted ways. However, they briefly united in 2013.

He is also the co-founder of the record company ‘Safehouse Records’.

His 2016 album ‘Last Year Was Complicated’ marked his presence as a solo music artist. The project was the highest-peaking entry as a solo artist on the Billboard 200.

How did they meet?



When Priyanka made her appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel show, she was asked why she attended the Met Gala with Jonas, to which she replied, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together, and it was fun.” In an interview, Jonas was quoted as saying, “(Chopra and I) met through a mutual friend, who she did Quantico with—this guy Graham—and we met up like, in New York the first time, and the same day I think we found out that we were both going to the Met Gala with Ralph Lauren.”

Nick – Priyanka’s recent outing



The couple was recently spotted together at Nick’s cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In the ceremony, Priyanka met the entire Jonas family. She looked gorgeous in a green wrap dress, while Nick looked dapper in a navy blue suit paired with white sneakers.

On the work front, Priyanka is working on the third and final season of ‘Quantico’ and will return to India to start filming her Bollywood next ‘Bharat’ opposite Salman Khan.