Who is Parmish Verma? 7 facts about the Punjabi singer who was shot at yesterday in Mohali

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma was shot at yesterday night by some unknown person in Mohali. Fortunately, the singer is out of danger and recovering. The reason behind the attack is unknown. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. But many people are not aware about Parmish Verma, who is he? And how did he shoot to fame? These are the some questions in people’s mind. So, here are some facts about the singer.

* Parmish Verma shot to fame from the song ‘Gaal Ni Kadni’, which was huge hit among the youngsters and got millions of views on YouTube.

*Ajay Devgn’s Singham is being remade in Punjabi, and Parmish is going to play the lead in it. The film will release in 2019.

*it is said that Parmish completed his education from Yadavindra Public School, Patiala. He moved to Sydney to pursue Hotel Management but he dropped out in the middle and came back to Punjab. He then decided to build a career in acting, according to Wikibio.com

*His father Dr. Satish Verma is a professor and a renowned Punjabi writer while his mother is a housewife. He has one younger brother Sukhan Verma and elder married sister Sherry Rana, according to Wikibio.com

*Parmish has worked as a theatre artist for 10 years.

*According to Wikibio.com, he is a gym lover and is inspired by Hollywood actor Vin Diesel. He also admires VJ Bani for best body amongst all models and actresses.

* His popularity can be gauged from the fact that he has over 2 million followers on his official Instagram account.