Who is better actor Disha Patani or Tiger Shroff? Check out Jackie Shroff’s instant reply

Jackie Shroff recently appeared on a chatshow with Juhi Chawla, where he was asked to choose between Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani as an actor, Jackie Shroff didn’t take time to answer and replied Tiger. The chat show is BFFs With Vogue and the host of the show is Neha Dhupia. Disha will be seen in ‘Baaghi 2’ along with Tiger Shroff.

Jackie Shroff follows his son’s films but it doesn’t look like he follows Disha’s work. There are rumours that Disha and Tiger are in relationship, but they have never accepted it in public. Disha’s first movie in Bollywood was ‘M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story’ with Sushant Singh Rajput, which was a hit at the Box office. ‘Baaghi 2’ is Disha’s second movie, she also bagged a role in Hollywood movie ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ which also starred Jackie Chan and actor Sonu Sood. Recently Disha Patani was with Shroff family, celebrating Jackie Shroff’s 61st birthday.

Disha and Tiger’s Baaghi 2 trailer has gained huge popularity on social media and got millions of views on Youtube. The movie is co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and it is directed by Ahmed Khan which will hit the screen on March 30.