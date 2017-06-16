When they lost it! 10 Bollywood celebrities who were victims of robbery

Bollywood celebrities live high-profile lifestyles in posh areas like Juhu, Pali Hill, etc. But, many celebrities like Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor and Arpita Khan among others have been robbed from their house, at airport and in other cities. Here are some other infamous instances, where the celebrities were robbed off their belongings.

Robbery at Bachchan palace ‘Jalsa’

A robbery took place in Amitabh Bachchan’s house Jalsa when Rs 8,000 was stolen. Big B’s security guards nabbed him while he was trying to escape. The accused, identified as Deepak Kewat from Madhya Pradesh, was produced in court and remanded in police custody for 14 days thereafter.

Ajay and Kajol

Kajol lost 14 bangles worth Rs 5 lakh from her Juhu bungalow in Mumbai. Later, the domestic help Gayatri Devendra and Santosh Pandey confessed to the crime. Out of 14 only 4 bangles were recovered from Gayatri and Santosh. This was the second robbery to rock the Devgn paradise.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat was allegedly beaten and robbed by three masked intruders outside her Paris apartment block. The alleged assault took place, when Mallika along with her French friend reached her residential building in the Chic 16th Arrondissement of Paris at 2140 hrs. The criminals wore scarves across their faces and “without saying a word, sprayed their victims with tear gas before punching them”.

Sonam Kapoor

In 2015, Sonam was robbed in her own house. She lost her diamond necklace worth Rs 5 lakh. She registered a complaint with the Juhu police, and stated that she had attended a party where she wore the diamond necklace. After that she kept the necklace in a drawer in the room, but later the same day she found it missing

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra house at Juhu was also robbed, and an expensive music system and an iPod went missing from the house.

Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan’s adopted sister Arpita was robbed of cash and valuable worth Rs 3.25 lakh in Mumbai in August 2016. The incident took place when Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma were travelling abroad. Apart from cash worth Rs 2.25 lakh, a 10 gm gold coin and designer clothes were also stolen.

Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan was in for a shock, when he came to know about the robbery at his production house at Khar Road, Mumbai.11 split air conditioners were stolen from his production house named Illuminati films in 2014.

Hema Malini

In 2010, the actress’ Dindoshi bungalow was robbed. The police solved the Rs 84 lakh robbery case with the detention of one of the two security guards who were deployed at the house round the clock.

Dino Morea

The actor was robbed when he was asleep and the robber stole some valuables from his bedroom, the actor who turned producer with Jism 2 tweeted, “Excuse my language, but the thief had the b****s to come into my bedroom, while I was asleep.”

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe was robbed at Greece in 2012 in broad daylight at the Athens airport, and left with nothing on her person except the jeans and t-shirt she wore. Her luggage, including her phone and passport, were all stolen.