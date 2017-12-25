When Swift helped a homeless fan buy a house

Pop star Taylor Swift’s fans revealed on ‘The Swift Life’ app that the singer helped her fan purchase a house after she was homeless for eight months during her pregnancy. Stephanie Waw, whose username is @WawStephanie on the app, shared the heartwarming story with other fans and also shared photos of herself with Swift and of the new house.

“I’ve been contemplating posting this story for a while. I’ve finally decided to tell you all what Taylor did for me. What many of you don’t know is that for eight months of my pregnancy I was homeless. Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything. To add to the stress, during this time Matthew (her boyfriend) lost his job,” the fan wrote in the post.

Waw attended one of the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress’ concerts in England and said,”(Taylor) told me she wanted to give me the money back for my ticket that night. What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff.'”