Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IPL2018
#RahulGandhi
#FacebookDataScandal
#PNBScam
#NoConfidenceMotion
#MohammedShami
Home / Entertainment / When superstar Akshay Kumar turned auto driver for Twinkle Khanna!

When superstar Akshay Kumar turned auto driver for Twinkle Khanna!

— By Mamta Sonar | Mar 26, 2018 10:53 am
FOLLOW US:

When superstar Akshay Kumar turned auto driver for Twinkle Khanna!

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar spent Sunday together in a different way. The couple got up at 4 am and completed the bunch of chores till 9 am. In between, Akshay turned an auto driver for his wife Twinkle!

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture on her Instagram along with the caption, “My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4 a.m. and got in a solid two and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver. All before 9 am. #TheEarlyBird #TryIt.”

My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4am and got in a solid 2 and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver-All before 9 am:) #TheEarlyBird #TryIt


A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, who has moved away from action films, says he want to shift between genres

Last week, Akshay, Twinkle and their children Aarav and Nitara went on a spring break to an undisclosed location. Twinkle shared a picture on social media along with the caption, “He wrote, Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak”

Later, Akshay also posted a picture of the peahens and the peachicks with the ‘Mrs.’

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK