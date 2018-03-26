When superstar Akshay Kumar turned auto driver for Twinkle Khanna!

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar spent Sunday together in a different way. The couple got up at 4 am and completed the bunch of chores till 9 am. In between, Akshay turned an auto driver for his wife Twinkle!

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture on her Instagram along with the caption, “My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4 a.m. and got in a solid two and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver. All before 9 am. #TheEarlyBird #TryIt.”

Last week, Akshay, Twinkle and their children Aarav and Nitara went on a spring break to an undisclosed location. Twinkle shared a picture on social media along with the caption, “He wrote, Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak”

Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak pic.twitter.com/Tr5W4UY6hz — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2018

Later, Akshay also posted a picture of the peahens and the peachicks with the ‘Mrs.’