When Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan made belted saris more fashionable

Elegance has a story of its own and luckily for us, the traditional nine-yard has been reinvented time and again by some maverick Indian designers. The western ensembles may have their charm but what sets the Indian weave apart is its strong visual statement along with a diverse and dramatic omnipresence. Playing apt muses to these designers, the sari undergoes a reinterpretation every season and draws us into the fold.

This time, we cannot stop crushing on the belted sari that’s ruling the roost, making a foray into the celeb wardrobes from the runways. The sari-fever seems to have gripped the tinsel town as a bevvy of beauties chose to skip their western outfits and flaunt saris with an enviable well-toned body and aplomb! Sashaying this contemporary take on the sari, the cinched waist look included Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Amruta Khanvilkar and Kajol.

We believe that the ethereal Indian nine-yard drape is a sentiment to reckon with and the amazing aura and brouhaha surrounding the cinched waist look is apt for all age groups. Apart from giving the most basic sari look crispness, even a festive sari gets a sexy update.

The idea of belting in the drape department isn’t new. Traditionally, a waist accessory, known as “kamarband” was worn with saris in Bengali and Maharashtrian style. Pushing the sari envelope to the hilt and here’s a curated lookbook of the famed cinched sari look immortalized for mere mortals to emulate.

The diva accepted an award from the Italian Consulate and flaunted her love for feted designer Sabyasachi for the umpteenth time; this time with a striped red sari teamed with a black full-sleeve blouse and a white tiger crest belt, all from Sabyasachi. The blouse featured shimmery details at the cuffs.

A crisp hairdo, courtesy hairstylist Nisha Gulati and a subtle makeup of defined eyes and bright lips, courtesy makeup artist Anil rounded out her look. A simple yet chic look, Deepika Padukone aced the easy does it game impeccably. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani.