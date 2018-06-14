When Sanju claimed he slept with ‘350 women’, this is how Dia Mirza reacted who is playing Maanayata in the film

Rajukumar Hirani’s films are made for masses, and all his movies have some sort of message in it, and now he is gearing up for his next release with Ranbir Kapoor which is ‘Sanju’. The film is a biopic, based on one of the most controversial stars of Bollywood ‘Sanjay Dutt’. As soon as the trailer was released it gained millions of views on Youtube and people also appreciated Ranbir Kapoor acting as he is playing Sanjay Dutt in the film. But one scene from the trailer raised eyebrows when Ranbir Kapoor was asked in the movie, how many women he has slept with to which he replies, “Prostitutes ko ginu? Nahi, unko alag rakhta hu. 308 tak yaad hai. Chalo aap safety ke liye 350 likh do.”

It is a surprising fact for Sanjay Dutt’s fans, but when asked to Dia Mirza who is playing Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata in the film about what was her reaction when she read this particular dialogue, the actress shared with Bollywood Bubble, “I was shocked. I was like how is it even possible to do this? and I remember asking Raju Sir (Rajkumar Hirani) about it. You know there is something very special about that moment and I think some people have kind of got it. I mean when you will see the film you will get it. The sense that I get from all this is that there is nothing about his life that is hidden from Maanayata. As his wife, she knows everything.”

Dia also spoke about the challenges she faced while playing Maanayata “ Any role is as tough or as simple as the writing is. When you are aided by such an amazing team of people, especially such a great director and also when the writing is so solid, it really makes it simple for a performer to understand and then act on that.”

The movie is going to hit the silver screen on June 29, it is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.