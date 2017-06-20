When Salman Khan approached Shah Rukh Khan for a special cameo in Tubelight

Every time Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan come together, they bring back the magic of Karan Arjun. Two blockbuster Khans in one screen creates a lot of ripples, especially since their friendship has always been ‘complicated’. Moreover, who can refuse an offer by Salman, not even King Khan. At the recently held press conference, the ‘Dabangg’ actor revealed that the ‘Dear Zindagi’ star wasn’t hard to persuade at all for his special cameo in ‘Tublight’.

“When Kabir Khan narrated the subject to me, he said, ‘For this role we should get Shah Rukh’. So, when I called him and told him that there is a small role in ‘Tubelight’ which I would like you to do, before completing my sentence, he said, ‘I will do it’. That’s how he made his entry into the movie,” he said.

Meanwhile, debutant ‘Sultan’s ‘friend’ Matin Ray Tangu, completely stole the limelight from him with his antics and left everyone in splits with his innocent comments.Salman, while speaking about Matin said he is a ‘superstar.

“What do I say about Matin, he is Matin, he is a superstar and he is the best. You have already seen his energy level,” he said.

The five-year-old actor, who hails from Itanagar, plays an integral part in “Tubelight”. Salman said with “Tubelight”, Tangu will become as popular as Harshali Malhotra, his co-star in “BajrangiBhaijaan”. The movie is an official adaptation of the 2015 American war drama “Little Boy”