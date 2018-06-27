When Neetu Kapoor talked about Ranbir Kapoor’s love-life

Neetu Singh who started as a child star in Do Kaliyan became Neetu Kapoor after marrying her onscreen romance Rishi Kapoor. Today, she is known as Ranbir Kapoor’s mom, and at 53 she is still very much the star in her son’s life.

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most demanded actor in Bollywood among the young set. In an old interview with Firstpost in 2011, Neetu Kapoor was asked about his son being a ladies’ man she had then stated, “I think he is charming, but he is very shy. I don’t see him approaching a girl. It’s they who make the first move, and he is too soft to say no, and gets involved.”

When asked about her future daughter-in-law, she stated, “Someone who will understand how simple he is. That he is a daal chawal sort of boy, that he not very high maintenance and will not really appreciate having a high maintenance wife. He’s more like me, quite un-Kapoor, unlike the image he has. The best girl for him will be someone who loves him for who he is, not what he is. But I know he is not serious about anyone right now. He can’t keep that from me. It would all come tumbling out when it happens.”

She was asked if she would like to change Ranbir’s nature, she said, “As a mother, yes. He is too soft. He can’t hurt anybody. It’s the same with his relationships, he does not know how to say no, and gets into the deep end! I see it happening and can do nothing about it.

The first time he felt involved, I knew the girl was not right for him. (how typically mother is that!). But when I told him, he rebelled. So I learnt to tackle it another way. I told him don’t get serious so soon, the more you see the more you know and learn, so meet many girls, and go out with them , but don’t commit yet. But I have learnt to not be an irritant. I say it once and move away. It works.”

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in much awaited film ‘Sanju’, which is Sanjay Dutt biopic, releasing on 29th June.