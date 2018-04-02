When Manoj Bajpayee delivered over 400 lines

Manoj Bajpayee, who is busy shooting for director Milap Zaveri’s yet-untitled-film, says he had to deliver over 400 lines in four night shifts. “Pack up at 3:30 am for a person who wakes up at 5 am. Unfair my dear Milap Zaveri, my director and writer who made me deliver more than 400 lines in four night shifts. Full on dialoguebazi. Loved it and now silence for few days,” Manoj tweeted.

The “Aiyaary” actor will be seen sharing screen space with actor John Abraham in the upcoming film, other details of which have been kept under wraps. Manoj currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film “Missing”, which also stars Tabu. It will release on Friday.