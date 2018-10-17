When Manish Malhotra snatched Rani Mukerji’s mom’s Mangalsutra during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Yesterday was a big day for Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani, as their film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocked 20 years. To celebrate the occasion a grand bash was organized at JW Marriot Juhu.

It was a fun filled evening with laugh riots and revelations. While Rani Mukerji was sharing her experience while working on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she asked Karan to tell the story, when Manish Malhotra who was the costume designer of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai snatched Rani’s mother Mangalsutra while she was resting.

Karan said, “It has to be funniest incident of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It so happened that we were supposed to shot a scene where Rani has to wear a Mangalsutra. Unfortunately Manish forgot to bring the Mangalsutra. He knew that as Mangalsutra was very important for the scene and I would surely outburst in anger if I knew that there’s no Mangalsutra, he quickly went to vanity bus where Rani’s mother was resting. He literally snatched away her Mangalsutra and then came running on the sets saying, here take the Mangalsutra. Once the scene was over I saw Rani’s mom huffing and saying loudly that Manish snatched away my Suhaag Ki Nishani, it was then revealed that the Mangalsutra belongs to Krishna aunty.”

Apart from the cast and crew of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan’s close friends like Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Badshah, Neha Dhupia, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Ishhan Khattar, Manish Mlahotra and Jhanvi Kapoor were present at the event.