When Ishaan and Janhvi got scared of director Shashank Khaitan on sets of Dhadak
Mumbai: Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor are having fun time with the director Shashank Khaitan on the sets of Dhadak, and a special moment was captured by designer Manish Malhotra in Udaipur.
The funniest picture shows director Khaitan strictly instructing actors and the two youngsters pretending to be scared.
Manish shared a picture on social media with the caption, “#udaipur on the sets of @dharmamovies #Dhadak #director @shashankkhaitan with his young actors #ishaankhattar and #jhanvikapoor Having Fun posing for my camera …trying to pose as a strict director and the two young actors pretending to be scared …”
Another picture he shared on social media has Manish, Sridevi and Janhvi are taking a selfie and the picture is captioned, “#jhanvikapoor s first day of shoot …. #morning #Udaipur #selfie time with @sridevi.kapoor #janvhikapoor both in #manishmalhotralabel #signsture #shawls with #Kashmiri #threadwork on the sets of #Dhadak’ @dharmamovies @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan #ishan #costumedesign #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld @janhvikapoor_6”
#jhanvikapoor s first day of shoot …. #morning #Udaipur #selfie time with @sridevi.kapoor #janvhikapoor both in #manishmalhotralabel #signsture #shawls with #Kashmiri #threadwork on the sets of #Dhadak’ @dharmamovies @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan #ishan #costumedesign #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld @janhvikapoor_6
The shooting has already begun in Rajasthan and, according to the latest picture, Ishaan, Janhvi and the director are having good bonding on the set.
On Friday morning, Karan Johar also revealed the poster of Janhvi and Ishaan and captioned the picture, “The journey of #DHADAK begins today!! JAHNVI and ISHAAN …..@ShashankKhaitan”
The film helmed by Shashank Khaitan is slated to hit theatres on July 6, 2018.