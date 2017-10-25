Free Press Journal
When Gal Gadothad almost quit acting

When Gal Gadothad almost quit acting

Oct 25, 2017
Gal Gadot, who has carved out a niche for herself in Hollywood since the release of “Wonder Woman”, says she earlier thought about ending her acting career and going back to her home country, Israel.

“Before I got ‘Wonder Woman’, I was thinking about never coming back to Los Angeles, (I thought I’d) stay in Israel, work as an actress here and there, go back to university and do something else,” Gadot told Glamour magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Describing the nitty-gritty of the acting business, she added: “Because there had been so many no. You go to the audition and you have a callback, then another callback and then a camera set-up, and people are telling you your life will change if you get this part. And then you don’t get it.I reached a place where I didn’t want to do that anymore.”


