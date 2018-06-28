Free Press Journal
When Big B got called Salman Khan in Glasgow

— By IANS | Jun 28, 2018 12:00 pm
Glasgow: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is here to shoot his upcoming film “Badla“, was called Salman Khan by a passerby.
“I walk the street of Glasgow by myself… Until a car drives by and occupant yells out… ‘Hey Salman Khan, how you doing,” Amitabh tweeted.

“Badla” is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It also features Amitabh’s “Pink” co-actor Taapsee Pannu.

