When Big B got called Salman Khan in Glasgow

Glasgow: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is here to shoot his upcoming film “Badla“, was called Salman Khan by a passerby.

“I walk the street of Glasgow by myself… Until a car drives by and occupant yells out… ‘Hey Salman Khan, how you doing,” Amitabh tweeted.

“Badla” is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It also features Amitabh’s “Pink” co-actor Taapsee Pannu.