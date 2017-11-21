When ‘bholi’ Richa Chadha almost lost the role

Richa Chadha, who played Bholi Punjaban in “Fukrey”, says she had almost lost the role due to some miscommunication. Initially, Richa was misguided and misinformed about the character by someone, till she spoke to the casting director of the film Honey Trehan and resolved the misunderstanding, read a statement.

“I am glad Honey came to the rescue and connected me with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (director) and Excel Entertainment (producers). Excel and I have a long association now and I love working with them. To think that this almost didn’t happen is scary in retrospect,” said Richa. Now, “Fukrey 2” is coming soon.