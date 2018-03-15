When Anupam Kher met Priyanka Chopra on the set of ‘Quantico’

New York: Veteran actor Anupam Kher met Priyanka Chopra on the sets of her TV show “Quantico” here. He posted photographs from their meeting on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“Thank you dearest Priyanka Chopra for your love and warmth. It was wonderful to come and see you on the sets of ‘Quantico’. You are a star. As a fellow Indian, I am so proud of you and your achievements. Keep our flag flying. You are the best. Indian actor, our ambassador abroad,” he wrote.

Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for your love & warmth. It was wonderful to come & see you on the sets of #Quantico. You are a STAR. As a fellow Indian I am so proud of you and your achievements. Keep our flag flying. You are the best.👍🇮🇳 #IndianActor #OurAmbassadorAbroad pic.twitter.com/qT56R83xo3

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 14, 2018

In response, Priyanka posted: “Thank you for dropping by Anupam Kher sir. Was absolutely wonderful to see you again. Mere desh ki khushboo… Good luck with what your here to do! Can’t wait to see you again. Soon.”

While Priyanka is busy shooting for the third season of her spy thriller show in New York, Anupam is shooting a TV pilot there.

Thank you for dropping by @AnupamPKher sir. Was absolutely wonderful to see you again. Mere desh ki khushboo.. good luck with what your here to do!! Can’t wait to c u again.. soon. Xoxo https://t.co/OSA2ANkm7P — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 15, 2018

Priyanka plays FBI agent Alex Parrish in “Quantico”, which will return to the small screen on April 28. Besides “Quantico”, she is working on Hollywood projects like “A Kid Like Jake” and “Isn’t It Romantic”.