When Alia Bhatt met rumoured ex flame Sidharth Malhotra in Ranbir Kapoor’s presence

Is it okay to be friends with your ex? We may not have an answer to that but seems like Alia Bhatt does. Recently the Raazi actress came face-to-face with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra at the Ambani engagement party over the weekend.

While most of Bollywood was in attendance, Alia met Sidharth who she reportedly broke-up with last year. All of this took place while her current beau Ranbir Kapoor was in the same vicinity.

A source told SpotboyE that the three actors “handled the situation with utmost maturity.” The source said: “Alia, Sidharth, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were seen enjoying the party to the hilt. From the looks of it, Alia and Sidharth have no awkwardness anymore. They hugged and were also seen conversing with each other.”

“After spending some time with the gang, Alia joined her current beau, Ranbir Kapoor, and his mother, Neetu Kapoor. It was heartening to see that these actors handled the situation with utmost maturity,” the source added.

Unlike at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s reception in May this year, Ranbir and Alia arrived at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement separately.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukherjee’s Bhrahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.