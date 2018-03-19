“When a girl slaps a man who teases her, he deserves it”, says Priyanka Chopra: Watch Video

Global star Priyanka Chopra flew down to Dubai to attend the Global Education and Skills Forum (GESF) 2018 and there she was asked, being a feminist how’s she okay with a girl slapping a man for eve-teasing her, while a man slapping a woman is a crime. The man even said it’s like ‘abuse of a man’.

To this PeeCee responded, “Physiologically men and women are different. When we talk about equality and opportunity we talk about cerebral opportunity. We are saying you give the ability to get the job, to be the CEO and nobody should question a women’s choices or her drive to be someone. So, if she is 50, a CEO and a mother of three. do not question her.”

And she ended her answer with, “So when a girl slaps a man who teases her, he deserves it.”

Watch the video below:

Priyanka Chopra is probably one of the actresses who speak about issues relating to women empowerment and gender equality in style. Meanwhile, on the work-front, PeeCee has wrapped the shooting of her American series ‘Quantico’. And now as per the reports, PeeCee who is now in Mumbai, will soon start the shooting for the film. According to reports, PeeCee will play the role of first female astronaut Kalpana Chawla. However, there is no official confirmation yet.