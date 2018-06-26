Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#ChandaKochhar
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#ArvindKejriwal
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / When a fight sequence left Khalid Siddiqui bruised

When a fight sequence left Khalid Siddiqui bruised

— By IANS | Jun 26, 2018 08:20 pm
FOLLOW US:

Source: Film Beat

Khalid Siddiqui got bruises on his face and hands owing to a reel fight sequence that he was shooting for the show “Mariam Khan – Reporting Live”. The sequence involved Khalid being beaten up by a few goons in the show. It was well rehearsed, but it didn’t end well for Khalid.

“We do take precautions while shooting but such things do happen sometimes. I was given immediate medical aid and a few hours to rest on set. My co-stars too were with me throughout and constantly looking out for me,” Khalid said about the incident.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK