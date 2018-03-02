What’s the secret behind Renuka Shahane’s wait?

While Renuka Shahane‘s first look grabbed eyeballs over the time the narrative behind her character is creating intrigue. Renuka’s character has a back story, glimpses of which are seen in the trailer and the new video the makers has released. It was also revealed that her character is been inspired by a Goan lady.

The makers recently released a small clip of Renuka from the movie which makes us think What’s the secret behind her wait? Renuka and Pulkit are seen conversing in the video, where they are talking about diamonds. The dialogues which created more curiosity is when Pulkit asks, “Bataiye na please, agar apko koi problem nahi.” Problem nahi hai pain hai” replies Renuka.

Pulkit says, “2 carore k Heere, bas aaise he. kyun?”. “Wait kar raha tha” renuka repiles, to which Pulkit asks, “Kiska?” and Renuka just gives a smile.

The first look, posters, and even the trailer created a lot of buzz around Renuka’s character. Renuka was initially stunned when she was narrated about her character, as she has never done a role similar or closer to this. 3 Storeys is directed by debutante director Arjun Mukerjee, who has had a history of AD filmmaking.

Produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar, the story promises to make you wonder about people’s ‘real’ faces. 3 Storeys, presented by B4U Motion Pictures and produced by Excel Entertainment, releases on 9th March 2018.