What’s common to Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and Rajnikanth? Read story to find out

Taking policies for a house, pet, kids is usual, but ensuring body parts is taking insurance a step further. SHIKHA JAIN comes across Indian celebrities and their tales of ‘body-parts’ insurances Life insurance is no big deal, but getting your body parts or other attributes insured is quite wacky. For celebrities, their bodily features serve as their means of livelihood and fame. So, it is only natural that they would be protective of their ‘assets’. With the buzz around Indian skipper, Virat Kohli getting his beard insured, the trend is gaining quite a momentum in India. Though, it has already been in practice in the West, with celebrities like Miley Cyrus (she got her tongue insured), Jennifer Lopez (has her voluptuous booty insured), Daniel Craig (got his whole body insured), and many others popularising the latest fad, Indian celebrities are joining their Western counterparts in protecting their features, too. John Abraham

The handsome hunk, John Abraham, who gave us a tantalizing butt view in Dostana not only had his female friends ogling but also arrested the attention of an international insurer. They offered to ensure the Bollywood star’s derrière for a whopping Rs 10 crore to which he responded positively. Well, it is an ass-et and most expensive butt in Bollywood.

Sunny Deol Known for his ‘dhai kilo ka haath’, Sunny Deol got his voice and dialogue style copyrighted instead. Because he was disappointed when his voice and dialogue delivery was adopted for mimicry, which far exceeded permissible levels according to him.

Rajnikanth There is nothing that Rajnikanth can’t do, especially in his films. Speak of Thalaiva and even the earth stands still (pun intended of course). The actor who, even today, has a crazy fan following, has got his voice insured and patented, followed by a petition he filed against a production house for personality right violation.

Amitabh Bachchan The Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, got really upset when he found out that the voice artists were using his baritone without the permission to sell certain products that he didn’t quite approve of. So, it was buzzed that Amitabh wants to get his voice copyrighted. Hence, Mr Bachchan got his voice tone insured and patented.

Priyanka Chopra Everybody is aware of Priyanka Chopra’s pouty smile on which she has drawn up a copyright. As she seems to be of the opinion that her smile is very much her own, and no one has the right to copy it after she discovered the wrong ways of it getting used by doctors promising young girls to achieve ‘Priyanka Chopra Smile’ after necessary surgical tweaking.

Mallika Sherawat Known for her hourglass figure, Mallika Sherawat went a step ahead of all the other Bollywood divas and got her whole body insured. It is also believed that the actress spends hours on her body to keep it flawless.

Sania Mirza

Ace tennis player, Sania Mirza has reportedly got her hands insured, which are her greatest assets. Because tennis is a tough game and it involves a lot of hand movements and mind presence. Plus, we all have seen her create magic by winning trophies for the country.