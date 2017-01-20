What you did not know about Pakistani ‘Raees’ actress Mahira Khan!

Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan is all set to shine on the silver screen with Rahul Dholakia’s ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Mahira rose to fame with a Pakistani television serial ‘Hamsafar’, enjoys a huge fan following both in Pakistan and India. Besides Hamsafar, Mahira also got recognition ever since she signed her Bollywood debut film with Shah Rukh Khan. Mahira will be playing Shah Rukh’s love interest.

Mahira Khan chooses her projects very carefully. Any drama, film or commercial starring Mahira ensures certain fan following because of her presence. Mahira is loved among her friends circle because of her grounded personality than her persona. All those people who have worked with Mahira have always praised her for this personality trait. However there are some unknown facts about Mahira which people might be not aware of.

Let’s take a look at certain facts about her life.

Here’s how it all began

Mahira Khan began her career as a VJ when she was 16. With shows like MTV’s Most Wanted and Weekends With Mahira, she carved a niche for herself on Pakistani television. But it was with her serial, Humsafar, that she reached out to the hearts of Pakistanis. Her chemistry with co-star, Fawad Khan, was much appreciated. In fact, the show became so popular that it transcended borders and was telecast in India.

Mahira Khan is against endorsing fairness creams

Mahira is very fair herself and most Pakistani’s do think that her beauty is linked with a fair complexion. Mahira does not judge those who have endorsed such beauty products but she is dead against endorsing these products. Mahira believs that the media is a powerful medium and thinks that anything endorsed by the media is considered as more acceptable so she would not like to endorse anything which gives wrong message to masses.

Mahira Khan is married

Yes, Mahira Khan is married. Khan met her future husband Ali Askari in Los Angeles. Both got married in 2007 in a traditional Islamic wedding. The couple divorced in 2015 and also has a son named Azlaan.

Choosy about films

It is said that Mahira had rejected few Bollywood projects before ‘Raees’. She has the reputation of being extra choosy and doing one project in a year. Mahira makes sure that she excel n what she chooses.

Debut film

Mahira Khan made her silver screen debut with a supporting role in 2011 social drama; Bol. Mahira was paired opposite, Pakistani singer, Atif Aslam. The film turned out to be one of the higest-grossing films in Pakistan.

Most beautiful woman



Mahira was crowned as the ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ in Pakistan in 2012. She has been the face of many magazine covers. Besides a beautiful actress, Mahira is a caring mother. She is extremely close to her son Azlaan and regularly writes about him. Mahira wants him to remember his mother and know what she like was.

Mahira loves reading Urdu poems

Anyone who knows even little about Mahira will know that her Urdu is not good but she loves reading Urdu poetry and also shares verses from different poems on her Instagram and Twitter pages.

Madhuri Dixit, an inspiration

Mahira grew up watching Bollywood movies and is a big Madhuri Dixit fan and had decided to become an actress after watching Madhuri’s performance in Ram Lakhan. She once told her mother that she wanted to become like Madhuri Dixit.

Before Television and films happen to her, Mahira had worked as a cashier at a drug store, named Rite Aid, in Los Angeles. It was her first job; cleaning the floors and toilets were part of her duties.

Biggest foodie

Mahira may be one of the biggest divas around but she doesn’t keep her away from food.