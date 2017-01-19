What to expect from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017!

In its 18th year, Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) unveiled its line-up of shows, designers and creative presentations and concepts which prompts creativity and diversity in a digital curtain raiser on its social media portal today.

Going live on Facebook from JioGarden, Manish Malhotra, Purnima Lamba and Jaspreet Chandok began the reveal for the season and spoke of how event will be bigger and better as it moves to the iconic JioGarden at the Bandra Kurla complex.

Designers like Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, Monisha Jaising, Narendra Kumar, Ritu Kumar, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham & Thakore, Aneeth Arora, Falguni Shane Peacock, Payal Singhal and amongst others will be showcase their collections starting from the 1 February to 5 February 2017.



This season’s model audition in Mumbai was highly successful and five fresh faces were shortlisted from the auditions to walk the ramp this time. These include Anjali Lama, a Nepali trangender model.

International talent at LFW includes Petr Nikita, Czech born who identified as both sexes. Varsha Thapa, supermodel who has walked International runways and International make-up artist and LFW’s official make-up expert, Donald Simrock.

Anita Dongre will be the grand finale designer. For the show, she has created a couture line fusing a variety of styles, silhouettes and designs which are chic. The collection is inspired by Lakme’s beauty statement for the season- ‘Liquid Gold’.

Acclaimed fashion designer, Monisha Jaising will open the show with her creations which will give a sense of drama, glitz, and ultra-glam outfits.

The show will pay tribute to the rich Indian handwoven luxury. Designers like Rajesh Pratap Singh, Aneeth Arora, Abraham and Thakore, Naushad Ali, Soham Dave and others will present their collections. Kutch designers will present a show called ‘Sustainable Man’.