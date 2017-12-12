What! Sunny Leone to play Meena Kumari on screen in upcoming film?

Karan Razdan has written movies like Deewane and Diljale for Ajay Devgn, and now he is all set for his upcoming project which is a biopic on a Bollywood heroine. Rumours are doing the round that he is going to make a movie on Meena Kumari’s life. Talking about the cast, buzz is that Sunny Leone will be seen playing Meena Kumari.

First, Vidya Balan was approached for the role but things didn’t go well and she turned down the movie. Razdan while speaking to an entertainment portal said “I think the only one, who is courageous enough and said to me, ‘When can we start this film?’, has been Sunny Leone. I have narrated it to Madhuri and Vidya but it didn’t work out for one reason or the other. Sunny came along, she said she had heard about this film and wanted me to narrate it. I met her at her house, had a long narration. I don’t know… She is not the ideal choice, I would say. But she was the most enthusiastic about doing the role. I guess, she also saw this as her big chance.”

Hmmm! That will be interesting. Sunny Leone as Meena Kumari is right choice or not will be decided after the movie is out. Sunny recently did a movie with Arbaaz Khan ‘Tera Intezaar’ but it was flop at the box office.