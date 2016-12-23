Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ExpertSpeakOnDemonetisation
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#ViratKohli
#RahulGandhi
Home / Entertainment / What! Salman says he hates Aamir

What! Salman says he hates Aamir

— By Asia News International | Dec 23, 2016 11:32 am
FOLLOW US:

aamir-khan-and-salman-khan-291116

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is all praises for Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ and even said he hates the actor professionally.

A day before its release, Salman watched the sports biopic with his family and later took to his Instagram account to congratulate the ‘PK’ star.

“My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally!” he wrote.


Karan Johar too took to his Twitter account to express his love and wrote, “Humungous LOVE for #Dangal …and deservingly so!!! Such an exhilarating Cinema experience….watch it soon!!!!! @aamir_khan”

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK