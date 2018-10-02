What rivalry? Here’s Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Rani Mukerji at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s pillar of support, his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on early Monday morning, leaving the entire family in tears. A funeral was held at Kapoor’s Chembur residence with most of Bollywood spotted to pay their last respect.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and many were spotted. At the funeral procession, we came across something unusual or say rather, a moment which raised our brows. The two leading ladies of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, were seen hugging each other at the funeral.

See pics below:

The moment garnered people’s attention, as the two were always been in news for the alleged rivalry. It was actually a heartwarming moment to see both the ladies burying the hatred and embracing each other.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Aishwarya and Rani were used to be good friends, however, their relationship hit rocks after Shah Rukh chose Rani over Aishwarya in film ‘Chalte Chalte’ for a reason that is well-known reason. SRK replaced Aishwarya after Aishwarya’s then boyfrined Salman who created ruckus on sets. There was also a buzz about Abhishek dating Rani before settling with Aishwarya. But it seems like they’re way past from these ancient scenarios.