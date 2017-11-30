WHAT? Ranbir, Ranveer and Shahid to star in Pahlaj Nihalani’s next?

Ex-CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani seems to be experiencing mood swings since his replacement from the CBFC chief place. Yes, firstly, he had given everyone a shocking surprise by being a distributor of an adult film Julie 2. However, after Julie 2’s debacle, the ex-CBFC chief and distributor, Nihalani is all set with his plan to create something big in the industry.

Reportedly, for his next project, Pahlaj Nihalani is planning to rope big stars like Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Imran Khan. This is not an end of his wish list as he is also planning to cast Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao for 1993’s blockbuster Aankhen’s sequel.

While talking about his starry plans, Mr. Pahlaj Nihalani told Mid-Day, “Ranveer and Arjun are No 1 on my wish-list. I want them to play the leads in Aankhan Chaar. They have great chemistry. With each character playing a double role, we will see two Ranveers and two Arjuns, along with a chimpanzee. Ranbir and Imran will also make an excellent combination, as will Ranbir and Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.”

He further revealed the subject of the film by saying that “The subject will be completely different. It should reflect current times. It should be modern, keeping the trends and the youth’s preferences in mind. It will have Indian values and sentiments at its core, but, will be one that appeals to the youth.”

Well, let’s see what Pahlaj Nihalani is going to make in this industry.