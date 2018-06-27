What! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas getting engaged in a month?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship has been the hot topic for a while now, especially with the duo currently vacationing in Goa. In a revealing piece by Filmfare, the plans for Priyanka-Nick’s engagement is scheduled for July-end or August this year.

Despite no confirmation from the rumoured couple, the two are loving each other’s company and have been spotted together on several occasions. It all started when they decided to walk the 2017 Met Gala red carpet together for Ralph Lauren.

Furthermore, they were also captured together at intimate dinner dates and PeeCee also attended the wedding of Nick’s cousin where she met his family in New Jersey.

Nick and Priyanka arrived in Mumbai last weekend and the duo spent some time together with friends and family. The American singer-songwriter surprised everyone when he recently confirmed the status with the actress on social media with a romantic post.

Priyanka could be seen smiling, which gets bigger as she comes toward the camera, which is presumably operated by Jonas. His caption was ‘her’ followed by a heart-eye emoji.

In a recent interview to DNA, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had said, “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to get to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”

Will the desi-firangi Jodi be the ‘it’ couple of this year? Watch this space for more developments on the rollicking affair.