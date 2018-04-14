WHAT! Manushi Chhillar is getting married? Miss World discusses wedding plan with Kareena Kapoor Khan; [Video]

Is Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar getting married? Yes, we are also shocked! After all, she was seen having a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan in which she can be seen discussing her marriage plan with the actress. Their chat video went viral on the social media, which created buzz on the internet.

But halt your thoughts here only, because Manushi is not actually getting married but she was seen discussing marriage plan with Kareena Kapoor Khan just in a jewellery advertisement.

Watch the video here:

Well, the video went viral on the social media in which Kareena questions Manushi how she imagines her wedding ceremonies would be like. In a video, Manushi can be seen breaking into a monologue about how awesome and emotional and fun her wedding would be like.

We must say that Manushi and Kareena are looking extremely gorgeous in this ad. Way to go Manushi!!