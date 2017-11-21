What left Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in tears at a recent function? Find out

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and mother were at SMILE Train Foundation on Monday to meet and greet children. During the event, the actor got irritated by the chaos and screaming caused by the media, and requested them to stop to clicking pictures.

She was frustrated because the room was very small and the photographers were shouting at the highest pitch in the hospital. Aishwarya tried to stop them, but the photographers did not listen. Soon, she became irritated and was in tears, as she failed to control them.

She was saying that, “Please stop it. You guys don’t know the work. This is not a premiere. It’s a hospital, please respect where you are. There are kids present here. This is not another public event. Please show some respect guys. What’s wrong with you all?”.

Watch Video here:

Video credit: Movie Talkies