What! Is Tollywood actor Prabhas getting married to Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika? Find out

While Prabhas is said to have received over 6,000 proposals after the super success of Baahubali, there is another speculation surrounding the actor and his marriage. According the some reports, Prabhas is likely to get married to Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika, reported Bollywood Life.

However, the news is only a rumour. Actor Chiranjeevi himself said that the news is false and such news should be stopped. Previously, it was said that Baahubali actor will be tying knot with co-star Anushka Shetty. But, later the two denied any such news and said they were only friends, said the sources.

The actor will soon be featuring in his upcoming action film Saaho. The film is a mega budget movie, and the shooting for the same has already begun. The film also features Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The action film will be shot in UAE and the stunts in the film will be choreographed by Kenny Bates, who is known for his work in films such as Pearl Harbour and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. The stunts and action scene in the film are expected to be of a different level. In the Sci-Fi action film, actor Prabhas will be seen in a new look.