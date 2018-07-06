WHAT? Is that Kapil Sharma roaming in Amsterdam? Check out

After a mid-air fight with Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma has been facing worst experiences of his life. Kapil’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’ went off-air due to low TRP. At that time, Kapil also went through major depression but now he has come out of it and currently spending time with his fiancé in Europe. And he was recently spotted roaming in supermarket of Amsterdam?

See pic here:

With Bulging Belly, Sunken Eyes, #KapilSharma Looks Unrecognizable As He Walks Into A Supermarket In Amsterdam – https://t.co/3lwXh7dhS1 pic.twitter.com/OOSjhGWaGI

— MovieTalkies.com (@MovieTalkies) July 5, 2018

Well, Kapil is looking unrecognisable in this picture. He seems to have gained a lot of weight and we are worried if his alcohol problem has relapsed. It’s hard to believe his transformation.

Kapil had said he will be back soon after taking a small break. “I think I need some me time and need to recuperate. I’ve been working too hard for too long. There is a lot in the pipeline and a lot of new exciting projects which I will talk about soon,” Kapil had told IANS in an interview. “The reality right now is that I have worked very hard and I love what I do. I just need some time off and I promise you that I will be entertaining you again, as that is what I thrive on,” he added.