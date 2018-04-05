What happened when Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor shared the stage at an event!

Deepika Padukone shared a stage with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Ranbir Kapoor at Galaxy of Stars event by Asian Paints. The actress, who was previously dating Ranbir Kapoor, danced with the actor on stage. The audience enjoyed the actors’ chemistry on the stage. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor played lead roles together in many films such as Ayan Mukherji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha and Bachna Hai Haseeno. The event was hosted by Karan Johar and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

As reported by Bollywood life, when spoke about their relationship, the Padmavaat actress said, “It’s not unnatural. We’ve not consciously developed what we have between us. It is what it is. I understand that people may find it weird; how we have an equation like this in spite of our past. But there’s no formula to it. Nobody has told us how it should be. We’re fortunate to have the equation that we do, and I think we are mature enough to understand that, for us, our work is our priority.”

[Another Video] Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on stage dancing to #AeDilHaiMushkil title track at #GalaxyOfStars event by Asian Paints. pic.twitter.com/IvXaMpS5AD — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) April 5, 2018

[Another Picture] Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar backstage at Asian Paints event last night. pic.twitter.com/SQe3haOYdX — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) April 5, 2018

[More Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Asian Paints event last night. pic.twitter.com/jh929PacMR — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) April 5, 2018

Deepika Padukone and actor Ranbir Kapoor danced on songs such as Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Muskhil and Balam Pichkari. Although, they will be not working on any film together, the duo will be walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s upcoming Mijwan fashion show.