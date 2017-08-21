What! Alia Bhatt doesn’t want to work with Varun Dhawan! Read why

The jodi of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has always been loved by many people. The duo has given three memorable hits like Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. However, now Alia doesn’t want to work with Varun. Is this because of her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra?

Well, if you start thinking anything about it then let us clear that the duo has reportedly taken this decision mutually. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Alia and Varun want to explore other pairings too.

A source told Deccan Chronicle, “Varun has done around eight films and Alia has done nine films till date and they have three credits together. So they want to ensure that they take a break for a while from each other.” However, neither Alia nor Varun have made any official statement regarding this, but if these reports come true then it might give disappointment to their fans.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently busy promoting his upcoming Judwaa 2 which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, whereas Alia is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Raazi, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.